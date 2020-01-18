WWE 205 Live star Jack Gallagher has been off TV lately thanks to WWE running a storyline that 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick had to suspend the Superstar after Gallagher put his hands on Maverick.

"Several weeks ago @GentlemanJackG laid his hands on me, and I was forced to internally suspend him," Maverick wrote on Twitter earlier this month. "That suspension has now been lifted. He is now free to return to #205Live if and when he is ready to act like a 'Gentleman' again."

Gallagher then responded, "I'll take my time, thanks," and later made numerous demands before he'd return to the show. Some of those demands included: Drake Maverick start dressing like a real general manager, being officially recognized as a former UpUpDownDown Champion, and WrestleMania in England.

Two days ago, Gallagher posted a new photo, sporting a shorter haircut with the caption, "New Year. New Me. Enjoy."

I'll take my time, thanks. https://t.co/y9c07sxiay — Gentleman Jack Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) January 11, 2020

.@GentlemanJackG has few demands before he makes his return to #205Live. pic.twitter.com/lagNE73xNU — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) January 18, 2020

New Year

New Me

Enjoy x pic.twitter.com/koSeUD8pO5 — Gentleman Jack Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) January 17, 2020