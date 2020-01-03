Although he did not win the Opera Cup, Brian Pillman Jr.'s performance during the tournament impressed many within Major League Wrestling. So much so that he has earned an MLW World Title opportunity agianst champion Jacob Fatu. The bout will take place at Major League Wrestling's Zero Hour event on January 11.

Fatu v. Pillman is a continuation of the Hart Foundation v. CONTRA Unit feud that has been going on for a long time. Before getting released by MLW, Teddy Hart was viciously attacked by Fatu and CONTRA. Now, Pillman has a chance to get a measure of revenge while also looking to win his first major world title. MLW has stated that his top ten ranking deemed him worthy.

Taking place inside the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area, the following matches are set to take place during the Zero Hour event:

MLW World Championship

Jacob Fatu (c) v. Brian Pillman Jr.

No Ropes Barbed Wire Match

Jimmy Havoc v. Mance Warner

Grudge Match

Ross Von Erich v. Tom Lawlor

MLW National Openweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) v. Aerostar

No Holds Barred Match

Davey Boy Smith Jr. v. Simon Gotch

MJF v. Marshall Von Erich

MJF wins he gets a World Tag Team Title shot, if he loses he can never challenge the Von Erich's again to a title fight.



Savio Vega v. Richard Holliday

Dominic Garrini v. Zenshi

Septimo Dragon v. Gino Medina