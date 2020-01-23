A few days ago, WWE UK star Jazzy Gabert announced that she is a free agent. She took to Instagram announcing a few changes prior to her announcement, stating:

"I will press the RESET button!! I will be OFFLINE for a short while! Need a change! Will change! Body, mind, and soul needs a break!! 10 days of fasting, including keeping off from social media, is the first step. Second one, which I look most forward too is changing my look! And I change my profession... one came to an end and one is rising like a Phoenix. Watch out for it! Thank you for being on this journey."

Competing in the Mae Young Classic in 2017, Jazzy became a fan-favorite. She signed with NXT UK last year, attacking Killer Kelly and Xia Brookside before joining forces with Jinny. Speaking to WrestleTalk, Gabbert had nothing but nice things to say about her time with the promotion.

"I was blessed to make my debut at Blackpool and witness how the NXT UK superstars performed on a high level with so much passion," Gabert stated. I was also really happy that I got TV time almost every week; of course some could say it was not a good storyline I was placed in, but I honestly was just happy to be out there at all and I tried to make the best of it."

While she had some screen time, Gabert had plenty of free time when the camera wasn't rolling. Due to the light schedule of NXT UK, she focused on projects outside of wrestling that kept her busy. It helped get her name out there while also doing something different in the middle of the craziness that is pro wrestling.

"As we had only TV tapings about every 4 to 6 weeks I was able to do a lot projects outside of wrestling and I found the world of entertainment in Germany," Gabert went on to say. "I was on dating shows, game shows, talk shows and got to do lots of fun things in TV. In the summer I was really lucky and got an offer to tour with a German rockstar, Udo Lindenberg, and we went on tour for 3 months, 28 shows, every time in front of 15,000+ fans. In between all of this I had the NXT UK tapings."

Since she had so much time and wasn't in a true key storyline with the promotion, Jazzy knew she had to make a hard decision. She felt as though she needed to focus more on other projects.

"On tour I realized that I want more for my life and I got the confidence that I'm able to do more, and for 2020, Udo Lindenberg asked me if I can come on tour again and a reality TV show offer came also in," Gabert continued. "Unfortunately, these projects would cross the schedule from NXT UK and I had to make a decision, because working all of these projects at once wouldn't work. As I couldn't see myself moving on or up in terms of storylines, I had to ask for my release. So it was completely my decision and I'm happy about it. I always wanted to work for WWE and I'm happy that I can tick that box. Of course, would I have loved to be a champion, for sure, but my heart tells me it's time to move on."

While continuing to tour with Udo Lindenberg, Jazzy stated that she will be promoting her own show on April 19 in Germany. Dubbed SIRIUS Sports Entertainment, she considers it sports entertainment inspired by the musical, Rocky. As far as what the future holds for her, Jazzy revealed wrestling will always be with her.

"I'm still getting a few independent bookings, but they will be limited as I simply want a change," said Gabert. "I want colorful hair, lose some of my body weight and just be me, Jazzy, not Alpha Female. But that again can change anytime if the offer is just right."

