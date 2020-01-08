Former PWG World Champion Jeff Cobb will be staying with Ring of Honor, but not for a long-term deal. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Cobb signed a per-show basis contract following his initial deal with the company expiring on January 1.

Cobb is reportedly currently happy with ROH's current product but he is no longer locked to an exclusive contract with them, allowing him to sign anywhere he pleases.

Cobb signed with the company in 2018 following a successful stint in Lucha Underground as "The Monster" Matanza Cueto. The former LU Champion won the ROH World Television Championship as soon as he arrived with ROH. He ended up beating Will Ospreay for the NEVER Openweight Title in a title v. title bout at the G1 Supercard inside Madison Square Garden.

The 37-year-old is set to appear at ROH's Center Stage event this weekend in a three-way tag. He will also be challenging for the ROH World Tag Team Titles on February 9th with Dan Maff. Additionally, it was announced by GCW that Cobb will be a participant in Josh Barnett's Bloodsport III event. That will take place on April 2 in Tampa, FL.