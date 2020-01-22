WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is a champion once again at the age of 70.

The Championship Wrestling of Arkansas indie promotion sent word that the WWE RAW announcer defeated Matt Riviera in a "Title vs. Career" match this past weekend at their No Surrender event to become the new CWA Arkansas Heavyweight Champion.

You can see video from the match above. The bout was the main event of last Saturday's show at the Maumelle Event Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The CWA No Surrender event will be available for streaming soon on CWAWrestlingNetwork.com. Legendary Memphis Wrestling announcer Dave Brown, who recently appeared on AEW TV, helped do commentary for the event.

Lawler tweeted on the match and wrote, "My career is save for another match! New Arkansas Heavyweight Champion!"

You can see Lawler's full tweet below, along with a few photos from the event:

My career is save for another match! New Arkansas Heavyweight Champion! https://t.co/WWM4bhJotW — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) January 21, 2020

@JerryLawler it was an honor and a privilege to fly down from Pittsburgh to see you win the @CWAwrestleark championship you been my favorite since 1990 and this was a bucket list item for sure thank you for everything and go browns pic.twitter.com/V7eesBjfLH — Richard Lowes (@ralowes) January 19, 2020