As seen in the tweet below, John Cena has revealed the first official look at his character in the new Fast & Furious 9 movie, which will use the name "F9" as the official movie title.

There's still no word yet on details of Cena's character as Universal Pictures has worked to keep most of the movie a secret. Cena will co-star with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Jordana Brewster.

Cena will be in Miami this Friday, January 31, as Universal hosts an official F9 Live Concert & Trailer Drop event. The party will feature performances by Ludacris and Cardi B, who also appears in the film, among other musical artists. The event will stream live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter this Friday at 3pm ET.

F9 hits theaters on Friday, May 22.

Above is a new video teaser for the movie, and below is Cena's first official character poster, and a recent poster tweeted out by Diesel: