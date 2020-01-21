WWE and Hollywood film star, John Cena, was a recent guest on an episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden. During the discussion, Cena was asked about his signature "jorts" [denim shorts] that he wore throughout his in-ring career. Cena says that his "Dr. of Thuganomics" character originally inspired the attire because he wanted to set himself apart by wearing street clothes.

"If you look at my other options, it's just underwear," Cena said. "So I wanted to do some sort of street clothes because my persona was a tough, wannabe rapper kid from the mean street of West Newbury. Tough to do that in your underwear, tough to do that. So I also wore sneakers while most guys wear calf-high or knee-high leather boots."

Cena has also worn cargo style shorts while performing for WWE, but he explained that it's common for the crotch to blow out of cargo shorts which would often expose him to the world during his matches.

"So I'm pretty much in street clothes, and I chose denim because you don't blow the crotch out of denim. I tried cargo pants and in front of the world a few times - here I am trying to put my life on the line with a superstar that I'm trying to have a match with and everybody's just looking at my d--k. So, denim is a safe play. And they're back in, so I kind of stood the test of time!"

