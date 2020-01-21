- As seen above, John Cena is featured on the latest episode of IMDB's "1-Star Reviews" series on YouTube. The "Dolittle" star reads various 1-star IMDB user reviews and tries to figure out which of his movies they describe. The movies featured include Bumblebee, Blockers, Trainwreck, The Marine, and Playing with Fire.

- WWE stock was down 1.46% today, closing at $61.93 per share. Today's high was $62.73 and the low was $61.73.

- WWE 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley took to Twitter tonight and issued another statement on how he is changing the landscape of the title chase. This week's RAW saw The Singh Brothers try to land a cheap pin on Mojo, but he wasn't having it.

"This is no longer the Hide & Seek Cowards Championship. That weak nonsense isn't going to work anymore. I'm bringing real meaning to the 24/7 title. No running. No hiding. Serious consequences awaiting anyone who tries me. All challengers welcome," Mojo wrote.

You can see Mojo's full tweet below: