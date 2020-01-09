As seen in the video above, John Cena appeared on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live last night.

Cena revealed that he is currently filming the Suicide Squad sequel, which hits theaters on August 6, 2021. Kimmel asked Cena if he's in wrestling mode or movie mode, and if there's a difference.

"You know, that's a great question," Cena said. "Right now I'm smack dab in the middle of filming the new installment of Suicide Squad. Full, full, full movie mode, yes."

Cena also talked about training for WWE and the movies, and which he works out harder for.

"The days are actually longer doing a movie, so believe it or not, even though the touring schedule is grueling with WWE, I actually have more time to work out. I'm in movie mode, yes I'm working out less," Cena said, adding that the workouts are pretty much the same.

It's been reported that Cena will be playing Peacemaker in the Suicide Sequel, and that's even what is listed on the official IMDB page for the movie. Cena would not confirm his character.

"I can't confirm or deny anything about Suicide Squad," Cena said. "I can tell you that I'm right in the middle of filming it. The DC Comics people are always watching," he joked.

Kimmel also asked Cena about the last time he wrestled a WWE match. We've noted how 2019 marked the first year since 2002 that Cena did not work a WWE pay-per-view match. Cena has not wrestled since the January 14, 2019 RAW episode, but he did do the WrestleMania 35 angle with Elias.

"Well, it's been a long... this is the first time in 15 years, or maybe even more, that I haven't been on a WWE scheduled pay-per-view in a calendar year," Cena said. "So, this is the first big transition. You spoke a lot about [NFL quarterback] Tom Brady moving elsewhere... I'm officially moved else... I'm not a regular player. WWE is still my heart, I'm still part of the family, I still keep in touch with a lot of the folks, I try to do my best to teach and mentor and help when I can, but man, I'm 42. I'm getting to be..."

Cena continued, "I've been proud of the effort I put forth and I just want to make sure that I am never in a position where paying customers like yourself, look at the effort and go, 'Eh, he's just staying around because he's greedy.'"

Kimmel asked Cena about how the process would go if he wanted to do something with WWE. Cena interrupted, "I always want to be a part of it."

Kimmel asked Cena if WWE calls him or if he calls them when it's time to make a return.

"It works different for everybody," Cena confirmed. "I always look for them to give me ideas and then me kind of make it my own. I know that we have a small large event called WrestleMania around the corner, that just so happens to be in Tampa, and that's kind of where I live. So, I'll be in the neighborhood, and Suicide Squad should be done, but it's not like I call someone up and be like, 'I want to be in WrestleMania.'

"Those spots are very coveted. There are performers who work all year, 250 shows a year, they earn those spots."

Kimmel joked that Cena now wants to take one of those spots.

"I would love to earn one, at least," Cena said. "And the way you do that is by Vince McMahon, the head of creative, calling you up and being like, 'Hey pal, I'd like you to do this.' And then I say yes sir, and then I kind of put my own spin on it."

It was recently reported, via @Wrestlevotes, that Cena wants to do something substantial at WrestleMania 36, more than just an appearance like he did with Elias last year. Cena lives in the Tampa area and it seems like this WrestleMania is important to him, according to the report.

Regarding Vince and Cena's relationship, Kimmel asked if Cena still thinks of the WWE Chairman as his boss.

"He is so much more than that to me," Cena revealed. "He is a friend, a father figure, a mentor, a trusting resource. He's filled with wisdom, but above all else, yes, I still think of him as my boss."

Cena continued about Vince, "He's also had a tremendous affect on my life. I mean, that's a couch session for you and I, I'm probably going to have to pay you a therapist fee for that," Cena joked. "But he's really had a tremendous impact on my life."

Cena also revealed that he spent some special time with his family for Christmas this year, which was nice as he usually has to head to work for the annual post-Christmas WWE live event tour. This led to Cena and Kimmel hosting a special segment that saw the former WWE Champion destroy terrible holiday gifts from viewers with a large mallet.