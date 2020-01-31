John Morrison and The Miz are the new #1 contenders to SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Kofi Kingston of The New Day.

Tonight's WWE Super SmackDown episode on FOX saw Miz and Morrison win a Fatal 4 Way over Lucha House Party, The Revival and Heavy Machinery, to earn the title shot. The finish saw Morrison pin Scott Dawson after hitting Starship Pain.

WWE then confirmed Miz and Morrison vs. The New Day for WWE Super ShowDown 2020 in Saudi Arabia. The blue brand titles will be on the line.

This is the only match made official for WWE Super ShowDown 2020 as of this writing, but we will keep you updated on the card.

WWE's return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will take place on Thursday, February 27. Super ShowDown will air live on the WWE Network from King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

Stay tuned for updates on Super ShowDown 2020.