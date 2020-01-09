WWE has announced John Morrison for this week's SmackDown episode.

Morrison will be reuniting with The Miz for an episode of MizTV this Friday.

Morrison returned to SmackDown last Friday and was in Miz's locker room when Cathy Kelley tried to ask Miz about his sneak attack on SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston after Kofi's win over Miz. Morrison told Cathy that Miz had nothing else to say, and that was it. Now it looks like they could be teaming up once again on the blue brand now that Morrison is back in WWE.

WWE has also announced The Usos vs. Dolph Ziggler and King Baron Corbin for Friday's SmackDown episode on FOX.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso also returned to WWE on last Friday's SmackDown, and saved Roman Reigns from another dog food attack by Ziggler and Corbin.

Below is the updated line-up for Friday's SmackDown from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana:

* Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks

* The Usos vs. King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler

* John Morrison joins The Miz on MizTV

Stay tuned for updates on Friday's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET tomorrow night.