The new WWE Chronicle documentary on SmackDown Superstar John Morrison is now available for viewing on the WWE Network. The special premiered after WWE Worlds Collide went off the air tonight.

Morrison revealed that a "butt-dial" from WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon actually led to his return.

Morrison talked about being interested in a WWE return once his run as Impact Wrestling World Champion came to an end at the Rebellion pay-per-view in April 2019. Morrison would eventually leave Impact after Slammiversary in July of last year.

"Towards the end of my run as Impact Champion I felt like it was time for me to make a move to a bigger organization, and the biggest wrestling organization is here [in WWE]," Morrison said.

Morrison said he sent a text message to the WWE boss and received a phone call right back.

"I texted Vince, he texted me back," Morrison recalled. "And then, actually he called me right away after that, and I picked up the phone. I was like, 'Oh my God, Vince is calling me.'

"He goes, 'Hey John. Sorry, that was a butt-dial. Let's talk next week.'"

"And I was like, 'OK," Morrison said, laughing. "And we hung up."

Morrison then revealed how his talk with Vince led to a series of talks with Triple H, noting that talks with both men went really well.

"He [Vince] was the first person that I reached out to here, and a week went by, and we had a long talk. The talk went really well, and after that I had a series of really good talks with Hunter [Triple H]," Morrison said.

He continued, "In my head I felt like for those 8 years, the door was open for me to come back. Of course though, you get a little bit nervous when all that time goes by and you're thinking, like, 'I hope I'm not delusional, I think I can just call and go back to this company.'

"I wasn't a 'turd-cutter' while I was here though. I treated those people really good and luckily for me, I'm not a delusional 'turd-cutter,' I'm a... I guess just a regular 'turd-cutter' sometimes, but not all the time. An employed 'turd-cutter' now."

Morrison later admitted that he was nervous and anxious about coming back to WWE because nothing is more important to him right now than what happens with his WWE career, besides his wife. Morrison is married to current Impact Knockouts Champion and current AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie.

Morrison is currently teaming with The Miz in a feud with SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Kofi Kingston of The New Day. He has defeated both champions in singles matches during the past two SmackDown on FOX episodes. Morrison and Miz have both been announced for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on Sunday in Houston.