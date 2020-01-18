This week's WWE SmackDown episode saw John Morrison wrestle his first WWE match in more than 8 years as he defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E in singles action.

The Miz accompanied Morrison to the ring and interfered at one point. Kofi Kingston was at ringside with Big E. There have been rumors on Morrison and Miz vs. The New Day for the titles at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 26, but WWE has not announced the match as of this writing.

Above is video from this week's Morrison vs. Big E match, and below is post-match video of Miz and Morrison talking to the camera backstage. The interviewer noted to Morrison how it didn't look like he lost a step while being away from the company.

"Well, thank you very much," Morrison responded. Miz added, "Didn't look like he lost a step? It looked like he added a million steps."

Morrison repeated a line about how he improved his moveset while away and continued, "Hey, what can I say? I've been taking Tae Bo. Just kidding, no. When I was away my feet went back to college and they got an extra degree. What can I say?"

The interviewer then asked The Miz if he had any pointers for Morrison after watching his ring return from ringside. Miz went on about how he was disappointed at the fans for booing Morrison during his return.

"If anything he gives me pointers," The Miz said. "And number two is, I'm honestly disappointed with the WWE Universe. Here's what I didn't like about match, is the audience. Like, he has come back after 8 years of being gone. You expect a hero's welcome."

Morrison added, "When's the last time anyone's come back from 8 years?"

The Miz continued, "And yeah, literally look the way you do, act the way you act, and deliver the way you deliver, and then all of a sudden they're booing, chanting for Big E. Now granted, I get that they're chanting for Big E, I understand that, but what have you done to get booed?"

"Nothing. Nothing, right? We're pouring our heart out into this," Morrison said.

Miz and Morrison went with mocking the fans until Miz talked more about being disappointed with the reactions Morrison received from the crowd in Greensboro, NC.

"I was very disappointed in that aspect, because you look at John Morrison," Miz said. "Like, he embodies everything that everybody wants to be, what a WWE Superstar is. You expect a hero's welcome, the crowd chanting Morrison the entire time, but that just wasn't the case, but maybe next time they'll realize that you want to get with the winner."

"They'll figure it out eventually. Yeah, it's no fun to cheer for the losers, come on guys," Morrison said to end the segment.