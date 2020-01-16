- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

- NXT UK has announced that next Thursday's new episode on the WWE Network will feature Imperium (WWE UK Champion WALTER, Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner, Alexander Wolfe) speaking out, just days before their big eight-man match against The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish) at WWE Worlds Collide.

Also just announced for next Thursday's NXT UK episode is a singles match with Ilja Dragunov vs. an opponent to be announced, plus Killer Kelly vs. Jazzy Gabert.

As noted, next Thursday's Worlds Collide go-home episode will also feature two qualifying matches with the winners going on to Worlds Collide for the NXT Cruiserweight Title Fatal 4 Way with champion Angel Garza and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott - Jordan Devlin vs. Ligero and The Brian Kendrick vs. Travis Banks.

Next Thursday's episode will be taped this weekend in York, England.

- Johnny Gargano took to Twitter to comment on his two big upcoming matches, and his return to the ring. Gargano will reunite DIY with Tommaso Ciampa to face Moustache Mountain's Trent Seven and Tyler Bate at WWE Worlds Collide on January 25, and then will battle Finn Balor in a singles match at NXT "Takeover: Portland" on February 16.

He wrote, "It's been awhile.. I better remember how to wrestle quick. [smirking face emoji]"

Gargano also tweeted the new DIY merchandise from WWE Shop, and a tweet to hype the match with Balor. You can see the related tweets below:

