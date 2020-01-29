On tonight's AEW Dynamite, multiple matches were announced for next week at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

After battling with the Inner Circle, specifically Ortiz, on tonight's show, Jon Moxley will take on Ortiz next week.

Britt Baker faces a returning Yuka Sakazaki, who will make her AEW Dynamite debut. Her last AEW appearance was in June at AEW Fyter Fest.

Finally, The Young Bucks beat The Butcher and The Blade on tonight's show, but they will meet up again next week in 8-man tag action. It will be The Young Bucks, AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and Lucha Bros.

Below is the updated lineup:

* Jon Moxley vs. Ortiz

* Britt Baker vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Kenny Omega, Adam Page, and The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and Lucha Bros (with The Bunny)

* Ten lashes to Cody by MJF

* PAC says he's coming after Kenny Omega