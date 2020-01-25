Tonight's WWE Worlds Collide event saw Jordan Devlin capture the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Title by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Travis Banks, and former champion Angel Garza.
This is the first time that a NXT UK Superstar has held the title, and Devlin's first title reign with the company. Garza won the title back on the December 11 NXT episode by defeating Lio Rush.
Below are a few shots from tonight's title change at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas:
