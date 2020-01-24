- The WWE Performance Center just posted this behind-the-scenes look at WWE NXT UK Superstar Travis Banks and his recent win over Jaxson Ryker of The Forgotten Sons during the December 11 NXT episode on the USA Network.

That match with Ryker saw Banks suffer a cut next to his eye, which WWE described as an "eyebrow laceration" in their official NXT Injury Report for that week. This was billed as Banks' official in-ring TV debut for the main NXT brand.

Banks will be in action this Saturday at WWE Worlds Collide as a participant in the NXT Cruiserweight Title Fatal 4 Way, along with champion Angel Garza, Jordan Devlin, and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

- WWE stock was down 4.48% today, closing at $59.66. Today's high was $62.53 and the low was $58.59.

- Speaking of Jordan Devlin, the NXT UK Superstar broke his front tooth on Wednesday night in Atlanta, GA. He underwent emergency dental surgery on Thursday and then lost to Matt Riddle at Thursday's NXT live event in Memphis, TN. Devlin shared the experience on Twitter.

"My day: Woke up in Florida. Broke my front tooth in Atlanta. Emergency dental surgery then a match with @SuperKingofBros in Memphis. Night out in Arkansas. Now sleep for a couple hours and a bus to Louisiana. [folded hands emoji]," he tweeted.

There's no word yet on how Devlin suffered the broken tooth. You can see his full tweet below: