After Henry Cejudo vacated the UFC flyweight champion to continue on as bantamweight titleholder, the UFC announced Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo to meet for the vacant title. Those two will square off on Saturday, February 29 from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

The entire card will air live on ESPN+ with Felicia Spencer and Zarah Fairn also meeting that night in the co-main event in a key female featherweight contest.

Benavidez, a former title contender himself in the flyweight division, holds a win over Cejudo. He is 28-5 overall and has won each of his last three, finishing both Jussier Formiga and Alex Perez. He is 9-1 over his last 10 fights.

Figueiredo enters on a two-bout win streak, scoring a submission over Tim Elliott and a decision vs. Alexandre Pantoja after suffering his first career loss to Formiga last year. Prior to the setback, the Brazilian had earned wins in all 15 of his fights, including four inside the Octagon.

Other bouts for UFC Fight Night 169 include Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont, Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac, Brendan Allen vs. Tom Breese, Aalon Cruz vs. Steven Peterson and Ion Cutelaba vs. Magomed Ankalaev.