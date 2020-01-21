Ring of Honor announced today that Josh Woods has signed a new agreement with the company.

"Josh Woods has officially signed a new contract with ROH!" Ring of Honor announced on Twitter. "Woods has more than held his own against the best wrestlers on the planet in ROH and has all the makings of a future champion. We are very proud to have Josh Woods on our roster!"

Woods first debuted with ROH in 2016, later winning the ROH Top Prospect Tournament in 2017.

Woods is currently teaming with Silas Young (2G1T, or 2 Guys 1 Tag). Last month on the Final Battle Pre-Show, Woods and Young defeated Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry.