Chris Wilson, known to wrestling fans as Justice Pain, passed away at the age of 41 (h/t Daily Wrestling News). No cause of death was given.

Debuting back in 1996, Wilson appeared numerous times in CZW, winning the CZW World Heavyweight Championship five times. He also captured the CZW Iron Man Championship, CZW World Jr. Heavyweight Championship, and CZW World Tag Team Championship.

The promotion commented yesterday about Wilson's death:

"We here at CZW are heartbroken to learn of the untimely passing of Chris Wilson, AKA Justice Pain. Chris was a Combat Zone original, multiple champion, and a true CZW legend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and loved ones. RIP."

GCW also sent out a tribute to Wilson, who's real life brother is Nick Gage:

"With sadness, GCW mourns the loss of Chris Wilson aka Justice Pain. Along w/ his brother Nick, Chris was part of an indie wrestling revolution at the turn of the century, but more importantly, a loving/beloved father of 2 young daughters & our hearts go out to them at this time."

Wrestling Inc. sends its condolences to the family and friends of Chris Wilson.

We here at CZW are heartbroken to learn of the untimely passing of Chris Wilson, AKA Justice Pain.



Chris was a Combat Zone original, multiple champion, and a true CZW legend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and loved ones. RIP. pic.twitter.com/4wRDYu4eTQ — Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) January 25, 2020

With sadness, GCW mourns the loss of Chris Wilson aka Justice Pain. Along w/ his brother Nick, Chris was part of an indie wrestling revolution at the turn of the century, but more importantly, a loving/beloved father of 2 young daughters & our hearts go out to them at this time. pic.twitter.com/MxRCyfr9ZS — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 25, 2020

Keith Goessl contributed to this article.