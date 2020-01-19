Popular indie wrestler and former WWE superstar, Juventud Guerrera, recently sat down with Superluchas.com to discuss his career and where it's heading. He also took some time to speak about All Elite Wrestling name-dropping him on an edition of AEW Dynamite back in November 2019.

"I was surprised that I was mentioned so suddenly since I have contact with Chris Jericho sometimes on social networks, but it is not that it has been something frequent. I think AEW made the mention as proof of how Latin people could react. Honestly, I thank Chris Jericho and Cody for the mention they made to me," Juventud said. "Physically I am very well, and I know that I can continue contributing to wrestling since I have the decision and I have the strength to continue in this business.

"The name of Juventud Guerrera is linked to that of Chris Jericho, since we have fought together for a long time not only on television, but also in many non-televised shows," Juventud continued. "There is a good relationship with Jericho, since I was working with him in the shows live for a couple of years. Although, at that time, I also worked alongside Billy Kidman, Rey Mysterio and Ultimo Dragon."

Juventud continued to think back to his matches against current AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho, remembering one instance where he broke down afterward because he missed his family.

"I was on a tour that had been going on for more than 30 days in a row, and I remember wrestling against Jericho on a Sunday. It was a spectacular match. When I went to the dressing room, I felt alone and very empty - I missed home a lot because my son was just born," Juventud said. "Everything was very sentimental and I had cried for about 20 or 25 minutes, and when I could control myself a little, I returned... I felt that I needed to be with my family at that time."

Juventud applauds Jericho's ability to reinvent his character, and he says that he has pushed himself to do the same thing because it's necessary to succeed in pro wrestling.

"He has always been a very creative person and came to WCW with good ideas. And then at WWE his ideas were often still being used, and he always reinvents himself. You have to reinvent yourself. Nowadays, I have also reinvented myself and that is what helps to succeed in wrestling," Juventud explained.

After being part of companies like ECW, WCW, WWE, and AAA, Juventud says that he is on track to retire around five years from now. He believes that taking responsibility for your health and avoiding alcohol are what have allowed him and other stars to continue performing at a high level in their later age.

"Since I have other plans in mind, my idea is to do wrestling about five more years at this level. Jericho is 49, Rey Mysterio and I are 45 and we are wrestling at a very good level. I go to the gym and train better than ever, I feel more mentally agile and I am more mature than ever," Juventud said. "If you eat well, don't drink alcohol and drink water, you can stay well until an advanced age.

"The age in the ring is a stereotype. The strength of the mind is impressive, and that has allowed me to still be at a good level at this age; for example, my dad is 65 years old and continues to wrestle, and he is looking good. Well, I don't think my career reaches that age, but he is an example from life. It is a good message for the new generation who don't believe they are finished at age 30. Everything is mental."

For his final matches, Juventud hopes to face stars like Rob Van Dam, Rey Mysterio, and the retired Billy Kidman. He also hopes to have one final rivalry with "Le Champion" himself, Chris Jericho.

"On my retirement, I would like to wrestle with Rob Van Dam, with whom I have never wrestled one on one. I would also like to wrestle Billy Kidman, but unfortunately he is no longer active. Obviously, we also included Mysterio and Jericho. Jericho owes me one more match, one more rivalry with him would be incredible," Juventud said.