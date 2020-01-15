Kacy Catanzaro is back in action for the WWE NXT brand.

The former American Ninja Warrior star, who turned 30 years old on Tuesday, returned to the ring during tonight's NXT main event, which was the Women's Battle Royal to crown the "Takeover: Portland" challenger for NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. Bianca Belair won that match but Catanzaro fought hard, until she was eliminated by Io Shirai, who was the last participant in the match before Belair won.

Catanzaro's WWE future has been up in the air for several months now after it was reported in the fall of 2019 that she was looking to leave the company due to a back injury. It was later reported that Catanzaro had stopped training at the WWE Performance Center and her profile was removed from the NXT roster. Despite the reports and roster change, boyfriend Ricochet stated in a media interview that she had not retired and was not injured, but he didn't know if she would wrestle again. There was a belief that Catanzaro would eventually return to training at the PC, and there had been a feeling that her status was more up in the air in regards to her continuing a career in pro wrestling or not.

Kacy is not currently listed on the NXT roster on the official WWE website, but that could change soon. There had been talk earlier this month that she was back at the Performance Center.

Ricochet took to Twitter after the return on NXT and wrote, "There she is!!! @KacyCatanzaro"

Catanzaro signed with WWE in January of 2018 and then worked the Mae Young Classic tournament that year. She also participated in the Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2019.

Stay tuned for updates on Catanzaro's WWE future. Below are a few tweets of her on tonight's show, along with the full tweet from Ricochet: