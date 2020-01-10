In August of 2012, Celeste Bonin, formerly known as Kaitlyn, was set to earn a Divas title shot after winning a battle royal to become the number one contender for the title. However, her winning the battle royal was a complete accident. Eve was supposed to win the match, but she missed a spot and ended up landing on the floor. Kaitlyn talked about Vince McMahon's reaction to her winning the battle royal in a sit-down interview with Ring the Belle.

"I legit thought that when I walked back through the curtain that I was going to be fired," Kaitlyn said. "That was right on the cusp of the Divas getting more opportunities, so I was like, 'Oh my God, I've f**ked everything up.' I walked back and Vince is laughing hysterically. I was like, 'Is it an evil laugh, or [something else]?"

Kaitlyn was still new to WWE, only having competed in Florida Championship Wrestling and the third season of NXT, and she spoke about what the reaction was backstage to a newcomer getting a big opportunity.

"There were a lot of people who thought I didn't deserve it because I was still so new, I hadn't proved myself, but there was also a lot of people that were like, 'Congratulations, this is your opportunity. Take it.'"

Kaitlyn was forced to forfeit the title shot after a storyline injury. She would eventually win the title five months later on the 20th anniversary episode of RAW on January 20, 2013.

Kaitlyn has mostly been retired since leaving WWE in 2014. She did work some matches on the independent circuit, as well as returning to WWE for the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament, where she was eliminated in the second round by Mia Yim.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Ring the Belle with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.