The new "Broken Skull Sessions" episode with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin interviewing Kane is now available for viewing on the WWE Network.

Above is a new clip of Austin asking Kane how he felt when Vince McMahon first told him about the Isaac Yankem, DDS character that he debuted in 1995. Kane said he wondered how he would pull the gimmick off.

"I had this meeting with Vince," Kane recalled. "Vince asked me if I was ever afraid to go to the dentist. I hear all this stuff about Vince, like how he's going to get in your head and do all this stuff. So, I'm sitting here like, well, why is he asking me that? I'm going through this kind of checklist of stuff, right? Trying to figure out... I'm like, 'No.' And then he says, 'Good because I've always wanted to do this character, Issac Yankem, a wrestling dentist. Get it, I. Yankem?'

"And then he did the Vince laugh, first time I ever heard it. And then of course you do the Vince laugh, too, right? Because you're like, 'Oh, this is going to be great.' So, I was like way up here with this laugh, 'Oh, that's great, how am I going to do that?' I remember just flying back home thinking, 'How in the world am I going to pull that off?'"

Kane portrayed the dentist gimmick from June of 1995 until September of the following year. He even had a featured match against Bret Hart at SummerSlam '95, you can check out a clip from that match below.