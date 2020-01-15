WWE has announced that veteran Superstar Kane will be returning to SmackDown on Friday's episode.

There's no word yet on why The Big Red Mayor will be returning, but WWE is teasing a possible Royal Rumble appearance.

WWE has also announced that Sasha Banks and Lacey Evans will finally meet in the ring during Friday's SmackDown on FOX episode.

Below is the updated line-up for Friday's SmackDown from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, along with the new announcements on Kane and Banks vs. Evans:

* Robert Roode vs. Roman Reigns in a Tables Match

* John Morrison returns to the WWE ring vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E

* Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans

* Kane returns for a special appearance

Stay tuned for updates on Friday's show.