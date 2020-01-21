WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray will do battle with Mia Yim during Saturday's WWE Worlds Collide Pre-show, in a non-title match.

WWE has announced that the Worlds Collide Pre-show will air at 6:30pm ET on the WWE Network, the WWE website, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The main card will begin at 7pm ET on the Network.

Worlds Collide takes place this Saturday, January 25, 2020 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas during WWE Royal Rumble Weekend. The big event will air live on the WWE Network with NXT vs. NXT UK matches, and we will have full coverage here on the site.

Below is the current Worlds Collide card:

NXT Women's Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Cruiserweight Title

Ligero or Jordan Devlin vs. The Brian Kendrick or Travis Banks vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Angel Garza (c)

Imperium (WWE UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe) vs. The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish)

Ilja Dragunov vs. Finn Balor

Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate, Trent Seven) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa)

Pre-show Match

NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray vs. Mia Yim