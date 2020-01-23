As noted, this week's WWE NXT main event on the USA Network saw Keith Lee defeat Roderick Strong to become the new NXT North American Champion.

Above is post-show video of Lee getting his custom side plates installed on the title.

Below is video of Jon Quasto talking to Limitless Lee about the big win. Quasto commented on how Lee capped off a whirlwind couple of months with the title win. Lee said he's just getting started. He also sold the leg attacks from Strong and limped away after the interview.

"You're correct in the majority of what you said, but you said 'to cap off,'" Lee said. "Mr. Q, let me educate you on something about Keith Lee. If you saw the battle that happened out there, four men trying to take down one limitless specimen, a deity, if you will, and you see the result.

"All it takes is an opportunity. Cap off? No sir. I'm just getting started. You see, now there was a great end to 2019, a fantastic beginning to the year 2020, but we don't stop h ere. Every day is a grind, every day we become better than the day before. This is the beginning of what could possibly become the most prestigious champion in all of WWE. Because now the NXT North American Championship is also like me - limitless. Now I'm going to hobble my way out of here."