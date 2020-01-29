WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee is hoping to lock up with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar some day.
Lee took to Twitter today and shared a photo from his showdown with Lesnar during Sunday's 30-Man WWE Royal Rumble Match.
"Often I'm asked why I smile/smirk so much. Simplest answer I can offer is that I love top level competition. And this? It's the highest. I was enthralled. Who knows what would have happened 1 on 1? I hope to one day find out. #FirstOfMyKind #Leegion #BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless," Lee wrote.
