- As noted, last night's WWE NXT main event saw Keith Lee win a Fatal 4 Way over Cameron Grimes, Damian Priest and Dominik Dijakovic to earn a title shot from NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong on the January 22 NXT episode. Above is post-show video of Lee talking to Jon Quasto, who asked what kind of threat he poses to Strong.

"What kind of threat? Let me ask you a question - what does it mean when a specimen such as Keith Lee pins Roderick Strong? Don't answer that. What does it mean when a specimen like Keith Lee pins Adam Cole? What does it mean when I don't get an opportunity in either one of those cases. Each time I have to prove my time further, I have to beat someone else to get to the person I've already pinned, but now that wait is over. I've pinned him, I've pinned the next person and he's going to be the next person that I pin in the future. And I will tell you this - my confidence level is just like me: limitless," Lee declared.

- Injured WWE RAW Superstar Ruby Riott turns 29 years old today while former WWE announcer Todd Grisham turns 44.

- As noted before, last night's NXT episode also saw Chelsea Green attack Mia Yim and Kayden Carter after their match, won by Yim. Green then stood with manager Robert Stone (Robbie E) on the ramp as he declared that 2020 will be the year of The Robert Stone Brand, which begins with him signing Green.

Green took to Twitter today and commented on how she's feeling these days.

"I've never been happier than I have been in the past 3 weeks. Not because of the amazing opportunities with work, but because of all of my friends and coworkers who have reached out to support me. I have the best people in my life. I'm the luckiest girl in the world," she wrote.

Green will be in the 11-woman Battle Royal to determine the "Takeover: Portland" opponent for NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley next week, with Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Vanessa Borne, Santana Garrett, Io Shirai, Shotzi Blackheart, Xia Li, Yim and Carter. Green tweeted that this match is the first official order of business for The Robert Stone Brand.

Green also commented on how she's been working RAW and WWE Main Event tapings as of late, calling it double duty. She wrote, "Your girl's doing double duty. Hottest free agent in @WWE #WWENXT"

Stone, who said the brand is about to change the game, also tweeted on next week's Battle Royal and wrote, "The HOTTEST former free agent @ImChelseaGreen is signed, sealed and delivered to become the number 1 contender next week..."

There's still no word yet on if Green will continue to team with Deonna Purrazzo, or if Stone will continue to manage The Outliers, Dorian Mak and Riddick Moss.

You can see the related tweets from Stone and Green below, along with comments from Zack Ryder, who is engaged to be married to Green:

