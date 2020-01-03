This week's WWE NXT episode will feature a big Fatal 4 Way to determine the new #1 contender to NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong.

NXT General Manager William Regal took to Twitter today to announce Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes for Wednesday's show, which could be the main event.

"This Wednesday on #WWENXT, we will find a new #1 Contender for the NXT North American Championship in a #Fatal4Way as it will be @RealKeithLee vs. @DijakovicWWE vs. @CGrimesWWE vs. @ArcherOfInfamy," Regal tweeted.

There's no word yet on when Strong will defend his title against the winner of the Fatal 4 Way, but the match could end up airing on a weekly NXT TV episode on the USA Network to go against AEW Dynamite on TNT. There is no Takeover event during Royal Rumble weekend in late January due to the Worlds Collide event with NXT vs. NXT UK matches. Strong will be in the main event that night as The Undisputed Era (Strong, NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish) takes on Imperium (WWE UK Champion WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel). The next NXT special will be "Takeover: Portland" on February 16 from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

The Fatal 4 Way is the only match announced for the first live NXT episode of 2020, but stay tuned for updates on next week's show. You can see Regal's full tweet below: