The main event of tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network saw Keith Lee defeat Roderick Strong to become the new NXT North American Champion.
This is Lee's first title reign since signing with WWE. Strong began his first run with the title back on the September 18 episode by defeating The Velveteen Dream.
Below are a few shots of tonight's title change from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida:
