Tonight's WWE NXT main event saw Keith Lee win a Fatal 4 Way to become the new #1 contender to the NXT North American Title.
Lee vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong has been announced for the January 22 NXT TV episode on the USA Network.
Tonight's main event also featured Cameron Grimes, Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest. Lee got the pin on Grimes to win the match and earn the title shot.
Below is WWE's announcement on Lee vs. Strong, along with a few shots of tonight's main event from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL:
Keith Lee to challenge NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong in two weeks on NXT
After his victory this week on NXT, Keith Lee has earned the right to challenge NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, and will receive his title opportunity on the Jan. 22 edition of NXT on USA Network.
The Limitless One defeated Dominik Dijakovic, Damian Priest and Cameron Grimes in a Fatal 4-Way Match on Wednesday, setting up this showdown with Strong.
Can Lee dethrone Strong or will the champion continue to fulfill The Undisputed ERA's golden prophecy? Find out in two weeks on WWE NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!
A HUGE #Fatal4Way Match to determine the No. 1 Contender to @roderickstrong's NXT North American Title is NEXT on #WWENXT!@RealKeithLee @DijakovicWWE @ArcherOfInfamy @CGrimesWWE pic.twitter.com/iPwhWDBPeb— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 9, 2020
DROPPED.@ArcherOfInfamy #WWENXT #Fatal4Way pic.twitter.com/SUIFe27d1M— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 9, 2020
.@RealKeithLee is using @ArcherOfInfamy to take everybody out on #WWENXT!#Fatal4Way pic.twitter.com/l6l8UVowjh— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2020
MAMMA MIA!@ArcherOfInfamy takes flight! #WWENXT #Fatal4Way pic.twitter.com/tmiq9ONfSy— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 9, 2020
THERE. ARE. NO. WORDS.— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2020
BASK IN HIS GLORY! @RealKeithLee #WWENXT #Fatal4Way pic.twitter.com/VTJAjKlHWK
Bodies are flying all over the place!#WWENXT #Fatal4Way @RealKeithLee @DijakovicWWE @ArcherOfInfamy @CGrimesWWE pic.twitter.com/4foo0OHJsy— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 9, 2020
.@CGrimesWWE soars!!!#WWENXT #Fatal4Way pic.twitter.com/fOG2UL1VtS— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2020
Mr. Lee will see you now.#WWENXT @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/Gufn94nmPs— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 9, 2020
You've got @RealKeithLee, @DijakovicWWE, @CGrimesWWE, and @ArcherOfInfamy competing for a title opportunity.— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2020
Expect the unexpected. #Fatal4Way #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/m5XOkj2PEl
.@RealKeithLee is the No. 1 contender to @roderickstrong's NXT North American Title!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/O3clKz8afv— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 9, 2020