Tonight's WWE NXT main event saw Keith Lee win a Fatal 4 Way to become the new #1 contender to the NXT North American Title.

Lee vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong has been announced for the January 22 NXT TV episode on the USA Network.

Tonight's main event also featured Cameron Grimes, Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest. Lee got the pin on Grimes to win the match and earn the title shot.

Below is WWE's announcement on Lee vs. Strong, along with a few shots of tonight's main event from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL:

After his victory this week on NXT, Keith Lee has earned the right to challenge NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, and will receive his title opportunity on the Jan. 22 edition of NXT on USA Network.

The Limitless One defeated Dominik Dijakovic, Damian Priest and Cameron Grimes in a Fatal 4-Way Match on Wednesday, setting up this showdown with Strong.

Can Lee dethrone Strong or will the champion continue to fulfill The Undisputed ERA's golden prophecy? Find out in two weeks on WWE NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!