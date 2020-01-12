- Ken Shamrock defeated Madman Fulton in the opening match of tonight's Impact PPV. Near the end of the match, Shamrock applied a kimura that looked to possibility pop Fulton's shoulder. Fulton was able to continue, putting his arm in his shirt like a sling and finished up the match. Shamrock would make him tap out shortly after. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman spoke with Shamrock after the match and asked Shamrock about the injury. Shamrock said "His shoulder popped, no doubt about it."

- Two dark matches took place before tonight's Impact Hard to Kill PPV. In the first one, Mahabali Shera and Rohit Raju defeated The Rascalz, Reno Scum, and TJP / Daga. In the second, Joey Ryan defeated Johnny Swinger.

- X-Division Champion Ace Austin retained his title at the PPV against Trey. Afterwards, Austin approached Trey's mom, who was sitting ringside. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Austin what his motivation was for continuously bothering Trey's mom.

"My motivation behind that was winning the match," Austin replied. "Trey is very emotional when it comes to his mother. I feel like he's got some mommy issues, but it worked, didn't it?"