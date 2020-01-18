Ring of Honor announced KENTA and Taiji Ishimori will be appearing at Supercard of Honor XIV on April 4 in Lakeland, Florida at the RP Funding Center. As noted they will be joined by fellow stablemates: El Phantasmo and Jay White.

Appearing in ROH between 2005 and 2009, KENTA commented, "Long time no see, Ring of Honor."

Others scheduled for the upcoming show: RUSH, ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Lethal, Will Ospreay, ROH World TV Champion Dragon Lee, Slex, and Marty Scurll.