Ring of Honor announced KENTA and Taiji Ishimori will be appearing at Supercard of Honor XIV on April 4 in Lakeland, Florida at the RP Funding Center. As noted they will be joined by fellow stablemates: El Phantasmo and Jay White.
Appearing in ROH between 2005 and 2009, KENTA commented, "Long time no see, Ring of Honor."
Others scheduled for the upcoming show: RUSH, ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Lethal, Will Ospreay, ROH World TV Champion Dragon Lee, Slex, and Marty Scurll.
Long time no see @ringofhonor https://t.co/hSNNhxanDv— KENTA (@KENTAG2S) January 17, 2020
. @taiji_ishimori SIGNED FOR SUPERCARD OF HONOR APRIL 4 IN LAKELAND, FLORIDA!— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 18, 2020
Taiji Ishimori is #GoingToLakeland
Full details: https://t.co/cKRYzzVNSs
Tickets are on sale now! Join us LIVE in Lakeland ??
??https://t.co/D9ROLjOwAk pic.twitter.com/aqLxfLSmJO