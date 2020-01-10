Like many WWE fans, Kevin Owens just wants to know what a "Fist Fight" is.

As we've noted, WWE has announced that Monday's RAW episode will feature the first-ever "Fist Fight" six-man with Owens, Samoa Joe and Big Show vs. Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain. Owens took to Twitter tonight during SmackDown, after the Fist Fight was promoted, and joked that he's even called WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to find out the details of the match.

Owens wrote, "Hello, @WWE. Can someone tell me what the rules to a Fist Fight are? If I punch through Seth's face, do we win? I called Vince this week to ask him and he put me on hold for 5 hours and 18 minutes before the call mysteriously dropped. Anyway, lme know. Thanks!"

As seen above, WWE has released a new WWE Now video with Ryan Pappolla discussing the match. The announcement on WWE's website reads like this:

Big Show, Samoa Joe & Kevin Owens to battle Seth Rollins & AOP in a fistfight We've already seen what happens when Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe & Big Show battle Seth Rollins & AOP in a match: utter and complete chaos. So might as well make it official for next week. As revealed at the end of Raw, the two trios will go head-to-head in what's being billed not as a bout but as the first-ever "fistfight" in WWE history. The circumstances are fitting since these are some of the Superstars most likely to take the figurative gloves off in a match anyway. Might as well make it official.

Next Monday's RAW from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky will also feature an appearance by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman, another Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy match, another Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles match, and another Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley match with Liv Morgan and Lana in their corners.

You can see Owens' full tweet below: