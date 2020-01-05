Kevin Owens hasn't been bashful about incorporating his family into his job as a wrestler. He included his son in a couple of vignettes and frequently tweets about his family, even more so than tweeting about wrestling.

But Owens admits he had problems in the past with separating work from home life as he told Booker T on Reality of Wrestling.

"I have a very hard time leaving work behind when I go home and I think my wife would tell you that's very true," said Owens. "I had double knee surgery in October of 2018 and I took 4-5 months off to recover. I think that time was really helpful in helping me find a different way to think about this industry because it consumed me. Even if I'm just driving and I'm by myself, I'll think about the company and wrestling and how I can make an impact. Part of that has been crucial to my success but it's unhealthy if you let it consume you."

Owens recalled Shawn Michaels telling him about finding a way to disconnect. Owens had looked up to HBK when getting into this business so his words really resonated with him.

"Thankfully my wife and children are great at helping me disconnect. So, I've been getting better at," stated Owens.

Ever since joining WWE in 2014, Owens has been praised for his promo skills. He was asked where he picked up those skills that made him one of the best talkers in wrestling today.

"I can't tell you where I picked it up but in 2005 I met Stone Cold Steve Austin at an airport in Dallas," Owens said before adding that he and Sami Zayn were awaiting a connecting flight. "…I'm like, 'Hey, before you go. Do you have one piece of advice for us?' He looked at us and said, 'Just run your mouth. Whatever you do, don't stop running your mouth.'

"Man, that really hit home with me as I was already a guy who talked smack during matches. But from that point on, I went into overdrive and it's become a big part of my persona. That's something people look forward to and I don't know why, but I can't seem to shut up. But obviously, that is something people like to see from me."

As related to promos and making them feel real, Booker T recalled once telling Bray Wyatt that he needed to act and talk like he really wants to beat up the opponent. That legitimacy brings a promo to life and makes it feel bigger than it is and Owens has adopted the same mentality.

"That is my mindset as I try to make moments with everything I do," stated Owens. "I try to make those count and make people feel what I feel."