SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day are now official for Sunday's 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

Kofi Kingston appeared on WWE's The Bump earlier today to make the announcement. The WWE website has confirmed both Kofi and Big E for the match.

There are now just 5 open spots for the men's Rumble Match, according to WWE.

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place this coming Sunday, January 26, from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Below is the updated card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Braun Strowman, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E, 5 Participants TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, Natalya, 25 Participants TBA

Strap Match for the WWE Universal Title

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade (c)

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

Sheamus vs. Shorty G