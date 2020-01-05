Last night, the defending Super Bowl Champions New England Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans (20-13) in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston is a well known die-hard Patriots fan and people on social media flooded his timeline after his team's early exit. Kingston joked about how unnecessary it was as he showed a video featuring comments in his timeline. Among them was the @WWEonFOX twitter account, which he then reported and blocked.

"The amount of people that have come out of the woodwork and gone out of their way to make cruel comments to me about yesterday's @patriots loss is unconscionable," Kingston wrote on Instagram. "It is unjustified, unnecessary and most importantly, unwarranted. Were the shoe on the other foot, I would never make anyone feel badly in any way shape or form. I live by The Golden Rule: Treat others like you want to be treated.

"From social media posts, to texts, to WhatsApp messages; the response has been outrageous. And hurtful. All my Patriots have done is provide you all with the rare spectacle of true and pure greatness for nearly 2 decades. Can you not appreciate this precious feat? When did being the embodiment greatness become such a reprehensible act?

"Please try to understand that I am in mourning. How so many of you lack the ability to show sympathy or empathy for me during this situation is painfully baffling.

Please, I beg of you, tread lightly and courteously as I find a way to navigate this extremely difficult and sensitive time. Thank you."