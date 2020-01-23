- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE NXT episode, the go-home show for Worlds Collide.

- NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley took to Twitter today with a warning for Toni Storm ahead of their title match at Saturday's WWE Worlds Collide event. The message included a throwback photo of the two.

"People don't realize how far we go back. I know you. We were friends. But @tonistorm_ you think you can just come to @WWENXT and rob me? At #WorldsCollide you better bring everything you got, because these days I'm a whole different type of monster. 2 days #ToniTime ends [Japanese ogre emoji]," Ripley tweeted.

Storm responded to the tweet and wrote, "Monster girl is mad [grinning face with smiling eyes emoji]"

As noted, this week's go-home NXT episode saw Storm face Io Shirai in a match that ended with an attack by Bianca Belair. Ripley ran down to join in on the brawl, but the segment ended with Storm standing tall with Ripley's title in the air. The winner of Saturday's match will go on to defend against Belair at "Takeover: Portland" on February 16.

You can see Ripley's full tweet with photo below:

Monster girl is mad ?? https://t.co/BFG9a06sWR — Toni Störm ???????? (@tonistorm_) January 23, 2020

- Wednesday marked 12 years since SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston made his WWE TV debut. Kofi took to Twitter to mark the milestone.

He wrote, "Almost forgot...today is my 12th year anniversary of debuting on TV! Where did the time go..."

Kofi made his official WWE TV debut during the January 22, 2008 ECW TV episode from Charlottesville, Virginia. He defeated local enhancement talent David Owen.

Below is Kofi's full tweet, along with video from the match in 2008: