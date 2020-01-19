In the video above, Konnan got into an argument with Psicosis II (Juan Ebodio Gonzalez) outside of this weekend's Impact tapings in Mexico City. Gonzalez then slapped Konnan in the face. Just to be clear, this is not the Psicosis (Dionicio Castellanos Torres) who wrestled in WCW and WWE.

On this morning's Wrestler Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the issue was because Gonzalez felt like the reason he's not in AAA is because of Konnan, and that won't change until Konnan leaves. Konnan is currently on the booking team for AAA.

Melter reported Konnan has tried to push younger guys, and now having more power in the company, that's what he's been doing. Meltzer also noted the security being lax at the show as Gonzalez wasn't even removed from the venue after the assault.

Below are the tweets between Konnan and Gonzalez from last month where Konnan said there were so many other big companies, and yet, Gonzalez wasn't in any of them.

Konnan wrote (translated to English via Google Translate): "It seems that the only thing that weighs on you is the same, I saw you at the AAA offices you didn't tell me anything, but I keep telling you the same if there is so much quality because I don't see you in another big company? ROH, NXT, 205, MLW, Impact, AEW, Nation, CMLL, Puerto Rico (IWA, WWC), etc."

"See you in January and my Leon AAA event happened that is fixed in person," Gonzalez responded.

damien demento contributed to this article.