Since her arrival in AEW, Kris Statlander has soared in the women's division. Initially, Statlander was not entirely sure if AEW was where she wanted to be.

In an interview on Catching Up With Alicia Atout, Statlander states that at first, she wasn't so sure about signing on the dotted line for either AEW or WWE, who also took interest in signing her.

"You know, there were a lot of thoughts that were going through my mind because it was like WWE was interested in me, which put a lot of stress on me," Statlander noted. "I didn't know what I was going to do. I didn't know what was the right choice. You'd think it's a dream come true for anybody to be offered a contract, but for me, getting signed was never a legit goal of mine in wrestling. I was like, am I going to be happy? Is this something I want to do? I was very nervous and stressed about it, but I am thoroughly enjoying all my time that I've been with AEW and all the opportunities that they've given me so far. I have no regrets about it."

Also during her interview, Statlander talks about her in-ring capabilities and how she's unaware of how strong she is to her status as a stuntwoman and whether or not she plans on going back into that industry anytime soon. You can view her full interview above.

