WWE Hall of Famer and Producer Kurt Angle recently spoke with GiveMeSport and had major praise for WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream.

Angle said he would like to see Dream have his WWE breakout year in 2020.

"I would like to see Velveteen Dream breakout this year," Angle said. "He's an incredible athlete, his character is very likeable. Someone like him could step on the scene and main-event very quickly."

Angle recalled how he first met Dream in 2011, and knew he had a bright future ahead of him. Angle also said he expects Dream to be called up to the main roster soon.

"I've known Patrick Clark [Velveteen Dream] since 2011," Angle continued. "I remember him in a small independent company trying to make it and I saw something great in him. I thought I'm going to keep in touch with this kid and I did. He was part of Tough Enough where he didn't win and he was let go, then the company eventually brought him back.

"He's found his edge in the Velveteen Dream and he's becoming more popular every day. I expect him to be called up soon."

As noted earlier today, Dream is scheduled to be in Houston for WWE Royal Rumble weekend. He's been out of action since the fall with a back injury, but there are rumors on the former NXT North American Champion returning soon.