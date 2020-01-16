WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes AEW star Jon Moxley will return to WWE one day.

Angle spoke with GiveMeSport while in the UK doing WWE media this week and talked about the former Dean Ambrose leaving WWE for AEW.

"Dean wanted a change and an adjustment," Angle said of Moxley leaving the company. "Maybe he felt he wanted to work less and felt that he wasn't being appreciated. He made the decision for himself and if he feels it's the right decision I'm happy for him. But WWE is the biggest company in the world at it will continue to be. I believe Dean will be back."

Angle also said he doesn't keep up with AEW.

"I don't follow AEW, but I get wind of it," Angle said.

Angle also praised The Shield (Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns) and said they are a future WWE Hall of Fame stable. He called the trio the most popular stable of all-time, besides the Four Horsemen.

"Oh, they're great. The Shield is a future Hall of Fame faction," Angle said. "To be part of it [in 2017] was a load of fun. The three of them - Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean, they have all main-evented and won world championships. They are the most popular faction of all-time if you don't count the Four Horsemen."

Angle lost his retirement match to King Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 last year, and has been working as a Producer for the company over the past few months. The Olympic Gold medalist said he's happy with his new behind-the-scenes job, but he's loyal to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and will return to TV if the company needs him.

"I'll do what they need me to do but I don't have any plans of being on-screen anymore," Angle said of his WWE future. "If the company need me to do it then I will. I've been as loyal as I can to Vince McMahon and WWE and if there's an opportunity I'll take it. If not, I'm happy where I am."