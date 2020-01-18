WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke to SPORTbible about how quickly he was signed to a WWE, being the best for ten years, and what he considers his top match.

Back in 1998, Angle had a tryout with WWE and was quickly signed to a five-year deal with the company. Picking up pro wrestling incredibly fast, Angle believed he was the best in the business for a decade (2001-2011).

"I picked up right away from day one. As a matter of fact, on my tryout the first bump I ever took, by the end of the day they signed me to a deal," Angle recalled. "S---, I caught on fast. From 2001 to 2011 I was on fire; I was the best wrestler in the business for ten years. I started when I was 31, I'd say around 41 or 42 was when I started seeing my level and status going down slowly. I was able to perform the way I wanted to until about 48."

Angle was asked about which of his 1,500+ matches was at the top of his list, and his pick was at the Royal Rumble against Chris Benoit in 2003. Angle retained his WWE Championship by forcing Benoit to tap out to the ankle lock.

"I do remember my match at the Royal Rumble with Chris Benoit for the world title in 2003," Angle said. "That was my best match ever I think. Chris Benoit was the real deal. He was probably the best in-ring performer, I wouldn't say overall talent but as far as an in-ring performer, [there was] nobody better."

After retiring at WrestleMania 35 in a loss against Baron Corbin, Angle is currently working in a backstage producer role for WWE.