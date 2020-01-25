- Above, Lacey Evans (and her daughter), Vic Joseph, and Corey Graves were involved in a commercial for Foster Farms Corn Dogs. In it, Evans wrestles a "hunger monster" while Graves and Joseph call the action. The "monster" ended up being a representation of her daughter's appetite.

- Sasha Banks posted on her Instagram earlier today a photo of her and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley with the the caption, "I choose you [heart emoji] #royalrumble." Bayley responded in the comments, "Love youuuuu."

Bayley is scheduled to defend her title against Lacey Evans at tomorrow's PPV. Banks has yet to be announced for the Women's Royal Rumble, but if she does enter, and win, she may already be picking which champion to face at WrestleMania. As noted, Banks' match against Evans was pulled last week and she hasn't wrestled since January 3.

- WWE Chronicle: John Morrison will stream on the WWE Network after tonight's WWE Worlds Collide. Wrestling Inc. will have full live coverage of the event, beginning at 6:30 pm ET. Below are some clips from the upcoming show about Morrison's return to WWE.