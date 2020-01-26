Lacey Evans will continue her heated rivalry with Bayley and Sasha as she competes tonight at the Royal Rumble against Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. Evans was interviewed by BT Sport to share her thoughts on how intense this rivalry has become and her expectations prior to her big match.

"I think that Sasha and Bayley have big mouths," Evans said. "They take things too far in regards to my family, my daughter, getting into her face at a show, they pushed the limits there, and now they're going to have to pay the consequences. I am a mother, and family comes first, it's the most important thing to me. They messed up when they got in my kids face, and now she's going to lose her title all because she pissed me off."

During last year's Royal Rumble, Lacey Evans entered the match at number one, lasted 30 minutes and had a face-off with Charlotte. When asked about what has changed from that match last year to now Evans believes she still has more to prove.

"Coming in last year I had just got to the main roster and I was just introducing myself," Evans recalled. "But now, I'm not only introducing myself, but I will walk out of there and they will not forget who I am. I've got more to prove and have an opportunity now that is almost once in a lifetime. Last year I was number one in the Royal Rumble and this year I am going in and leaving as the SmackDown Women's Champion, of course."

During the interview with BT Sport, Bayley was also conducting her own interview nearby, and Evans had some choice words regarding the decision to put them so close to each other.

"I don't know why they put this interview with Bayley in here, it's taken everything in me not to snatch that terrible haircut off of her head," Evans said. "Whoever's idea it was to have the champion sitting 10 feet from me and me not put my hands on her, they're an idiot."

When asked if her daughter and husband will be in attendance, Lacey made sure to confirm they will be to witness her win the title.

"After what they did to my daughter, and on social media, they cannot keep their mouths shut and I can't wait to get my hands on her," Evans stated. "Luckily, I am a law abiding citizen and being prior military, police, I know the rules, laws, and regulations, and that is honestly another thing of me having the best job in the world for not putting my hands on her. You don't go after people's children, the minute you mess with a mother and are in front of me, they made a mistake and they're going to have to pay for it."

You can check out Evans' full comments in the video above.

