WWE RAW Superstar Lana recently spoke with TV Insider and revealed that she will be getting back in the ring in 2020. Lana did wrestle in the WrestleMania 35 Women's Battle Royal, and in an 18-person match on the April 2 SmackDown, but that was it in 2019. She rarely wrestled in 2018 as well.

It should be noted that the interview was done before Monday's RAW wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley, which was crashed by Rusev and the returning Liv Morgan. Lana revealed a 2020 ring return when asked about her goals for the new year and if she has plans for an in-ring comeback.

"This year is [all about] clarity of vision," Lana responded. "I'm super excited about 2020. Last year, around April or May, I wrote down 100 dreams, wild dreams. I then wrote down 10 goals that I wanted to achieve in the next 12-18 months. What I cannot emphasize enough as we are coming into the new year is for people to write down their goals they want to achieve and wildest dreams they want to achieve in their life and keep that in front of them. I would say 80 percent of those goals have happened. One of those goals was to live my best life. I was able to go skydiving in Dubai, going to fashion weeks like New York, Paris and Arab fashion weeks.

"The crazy thing was returning to TV and Bobby, it was for the season premiere of Monday Night Raw. That was one of the things in my 10 goals is to be something on Raw or Smackdown and impacting people and giving people something to talk about. To see that, literally my wildest dreams come true, it's mind-blowing. I'm so thankful. I'm making my goals and dreams for the next year, and the sky's the limit. Yes, I will be getting back in the ring. Anything can happen, it's WWE. I'd love to be champion — why not?"

It was revealed in late November that The Ravishing Russian recently inked a new multi-year deal with WWE, one that will allow her to take time off for non-WWE projects. There's no word yet on how long the deal is for, but WWE has inking Superstars to five-year deals as of late. Lana was asked if her decision to re-sign was influenced by how WWE is giving women more opportunities these days.

"I'm so incredibly grateful. I love WWE so much," Lana said when asked about the contract. "It has given me so many different platforms of storytelling and entertaining. Form Total Divas to dedicating my matches to being with so many different people from Tamina, Dolph Ziggler, having mixed match challenges, dance battles with Naomi. I feel like I'm living my dream. My whole life I've wanted to entertain and tell stories and wanted to put smiles on people's faces. I get to do that here. I get to tell compelling stories. If people like me or hate me, at the end of the day, I'm still entertaining people.

"They may not like it, but they are still talking about me and what I'm doing. That's the whole point. The WWE universe has this love-hate relationship with me. At the end of the day I'm making people feel something, I'm connecting with them. If they love it or hate it, at least they are feeling something towards me. That's my goal and why I'm in the business of story-telling and entertaining is for them to feel a passionate emotion. If they are doing that, I'm doing my job."