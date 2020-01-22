New Japan Pro Wrestling star Lance Archer (Lance Hoyt) may be headed to AEW.

The former WWE and TNA star is said to be in "high-level talks" with AEW officials, according to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

Archer, who turns 43 years old next month, is currently scheduled for NJPW's tour of the United States, which begins this Friday in Tampa and runs through February 1 in Atlanta. There's no word yet on when he might start with AEW.

Archer had the best year of his career in 2019, with a strong performance in the G1 Climax tournament and a run with the IWGP United States Title. Archer worked for TNA from 2004-2009, and then was with WWE from 2009-2010. He then went to NJPW until 2015, leaving for a run with Pro Wrestling NOAH. He has been with NJPW since 2017.

"The business is about adaptation—you either adapt or die," Archer told SI in December. "People don't know who I am, they don't understand what I'm capable of, or who I'm going to be. Keep doubting me and I'll keep surprising you."

Archer is currently not under contract to NJPW, and is able to negotiate with other promotions.