WWE has announced a mixed tag team match for next Monday's RAW episode on the USA Network.

The match will see Lana and Bobby Lashley take on Liv Morgan and Rusev.

Tonight's RAW saw Lashley defeat Rusev in singles action due to a ringside distraction after Liv came down and stared Lana down, daring her to strike first. Lana grabbed a drink from a fan and splashed it in Liv's face, then sent her into the barrier. Lashley then got the pin on Rusev. Lana would issue the mixed tag team match challenge during a backstage segment, which Lashley didn't approve of. Liv and Rusev later accepted the challenge in another backstage segment.

Next Monday's RAW will take place from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, and will be the red brand go-home episode for the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Below are a few shots of tonight's match and angle that led to the mixed tag team match being made for next Monday:

COME ON, BOB! COME ON, BOB! COME ON, BOB! COME ON, BOB! COME ON, BOB! COME ON, BOB! COME ON, BOB! COME ON, BOB! COME ON, BOB! COME ON, BOB! COME ON, BOB! COME ON, BOB! COME ON, BOB! COME ON, BOB! COME ON, BOB! COME ON, BOB!#RAW @RusevBUL pic.twitter.com/XFM4ymPyuB — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 14, 2020