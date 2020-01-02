- Ronda Rousey posted this YouTube video with her personal highlights from 2019. Rousey is expected to return to the WWE ring at some point in 2020.

- The DVD and Blu-ray release of horror movie "Girl on the Third Floor" with WWE Backstage analyst CM Punk will feature extras with commentary from the director, the trailer, and a teaser. The DVD and Blu-ray will be released on Tuesday, January 7. The movie currently has a 3.7 out of 5 rating on Amazon, with a lot of negative feedback. You can click here to purchase the DVD or Blu-ray at a sale price.

- As seen below, Liv Morgan took to Twitter and posted a revealing photo to declare that she is now "cleansed" for the new year. Liv also posted a screenshot from a 2019 New Year's Eve tweet with Lana.

As noted, Monday's RAW saw Liv make her surprise return to WWE TV by helping Rusev crash the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley. Liv spoke about being in love with Lana, but Lana slapped her and the segment ended with Liv and Rusev taunting Lana, throwing cake at her, and celebrating the destruction of the ceremony.